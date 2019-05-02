NBA Rumors: Monty Williams Remains Involved For Lakers Head Coaching Job, ‘Vying’ With Ty Lue

It has been around three weeks since Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson stepped down and the organization parted ways with head coach Luke Walton, and to this point, neither candidate has been replaced.

As far as the front office vacancy goes, it is not looking like the Lakers are planning to replace Johnson, instead just elevating general manager Rob Pelinka to be the clear man in charge of basketball decisions.

Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss have begun the process of finding Walton’s replacement though, interviewing former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard so far.

Williams seems to be a hot commodity among the league’s head coaching vacancies as it came out on Wednesday night that the Phoenix Suns are ‘gaining real momentum’ towards hiring him.

The Lakers may not be out of the running though. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns have not made an offer to Williams yet and the Lakers are still in discussions with Williams to go along with Lue:

Sources: Phoenix owner Robert Sarver met with Sixers assistant Monty Williams in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Williams remains Suns top target to hire as head coach, but no offer has been yet extended. Williams remains in talks for Lakers job, vying with Ty Lue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2019

Considering Lue’s relationship with LeBron James, he is considered the favorite around the league to be the Lakers’ next head coach. He has interviewed with the Lakers twice already and was said to be impressive in the eyes of the team’s brass.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to interview any other candidates other than Williams, Lue and Howard, or if they were impressed enough to offer one of those three the job. Neither of those things have happened to this point though.