NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Met For Dinner; Many Believe Davis Wants To Play For Lakers

Leading up to the Los Angeles Lakers facing the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James said it would be ‘amazing’ and ‘incredible’ if Anthony Davis joined him.

While there are conflicting reports about Davis’ future with the Pelicans, he reportedly sits atop the Lakers’ wish list as they are armed with a young core as assets in a potential trade.

Since James’ comments, small-market general managers are reportedly upset at the 33-year-old and believe he violated NBA tampering rules.

Following the 112-104 win over the Pelicans, James and Davis met for a postgame dinner, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

With the Pelicans staying overnight before traveling to Sacramento, James and Davis met up for a postgame dinner in Los Angeles, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Although Davis is focused on the Pelicans, many believe he wants to play with James and the Lakers:

The Lakers are a legitimate threat to pry Davis from the Pelicans. And if that’s what he wants, as many believe, there really will be no stopping him.

At just 25 years old, Davis is widely viewed as the next face of the NBA. Since Davis has not had much success with the Pelicans in six seasons and they are currently 15-18, many are anticipating he will eventually request a trade.

While the Lakers have reportedly not included their young core in trade discussions at this point, Davis is a once in a generational talent who can help them win now and when James eventually retires. With the February trade deadline slowly approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Pelicans change their stance.