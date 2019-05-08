NBA Rumors: Lakers, Tyronn Lue End Contract Negotiations For Head Coaching Job

After interviewing four candidates, the Los Angeles Lakers entered contract negotiations with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

As Lue recently celebrated his 42nd birthday with a Lakers-themed cake, it appeared he would become the team’s new head coach fairly soon.

However, the two sides reportedly reached an impasse during negotiations and one potential issue was the Lakers wanting former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd on Lue’s coaching staff.

Shortly after, the Lakers and Lue reportedly ended negotiations for the team’s head coaching job, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Ty Lue and his representatives have informed the Lakers that he is moving on from trying to be hired as the Lakers' new coach, sources. Lue and his reps thanked the Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 8, 2019

Lue reportedly declined a three-year, $18 million deal from the Lakers:

Lue and his representatives declined the Lakers offer of 3-years, $18 million. Lue was seeking five years. per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 8, 2019

Although Lue was seeking a five-year deal like new Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, the three years aligns with LeBron James’ remaining deal — if he exercises his player option.

As Lue was reportedly favored over Williams, it will be interesting to see who else the Lakers interview now. With more questions than answers to begin the offseason, the Lakers are not helping themselves since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation.