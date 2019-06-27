NBA Rumors: Lakers Trade Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones To Wizards As Part Of Anthony Davis Deal

With free agency approaching on June 30, much of the attention has been on how much cap space the Los Angeles Lakers will have following the Anthony Davis trade on July 6.

During this time, the Lakers have operated with $23.7 million in cap space but were reportedly confident about clearing more if a third All-Star player does commit.

While it is unclear if a third All-Star player will sign, general manager Rob Pelinka and company have done their part.

The Lakers have traded Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards as part of the Davis trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers are trading Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Deal clears contracts and creates more cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

The Wizards will be sending a 2022 second round pick and future cash considerations for Wagner, Bonga, and Jones, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Lakers are sending their 2022 second-round pick to Washington in trade to move Moe Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga to the Wizards. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2019

Although there were conflicting reports about the Lakers being able to create a max-contract slot, they were able to do so in two steps. Following the Wizards trade, Davis reportedly will waive his $4 million trade kicker soon.

Whether it is a third All-Star player or multiple role players, the most important aspect of these moves is the Lakers can truly maximize the opportunity with $32.7 million now.

After Pelinka was heavily criticized following former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, he has gotten off to a strong start. However, it will be interesting to see how he fills out the roster.