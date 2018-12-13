NBA Rumors: Lakers, Suns Remaining Active In Exploring Trevor Ariza Trade Scenarios

Having already benefitted from the Phoenix Suns parting with one veteran, the Los Angeles Lakers may be going back to the well as they reportedly look to acquire Trevor Ariza. The veteran swingman signed a one-year, $15 million contract this past summer.

While a market for Tyson Chandler may have been rather nonexistent, hence the buyout taking place in November, there doesn’t appear to be a shortage of interest in Ariza. With the Lakers looking to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they and the Suns don’t necessarily align well on a deal.

Phoenix reportedly rejected a three-team proposal, and are believed to have interest in Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers aren’t inclined to include any of their young core in a trade for Ariza but may be willing to do so for an established All-Star.

Meanwhile, despite not aligning as ideal trade partners, the Lakers and Suns are still exploring possible options, according to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

The Lakers and Suns have continued to pursue trade scenarios that make sense for both teams.

The Houston Rockets have been identified as a potential landing spot for Caldwell-Pope and could be key in facilitating a trade between Los Angeles and Phoenix. Another hurdle to a potential deal are Caldwell-Pope’s no-trade clause and bonus in the event he is dealt.

Having signed consecutive one-year deals with the Lakers, he obtained the right to veto any deal. Though, Caldwell-Pope’s representatives reportedly have begun doing legwork on a trade that would land their client in a situation for more playing time.

No matter what the future may hold for Ariza and Caldwell-Pope, there won’t be any movement until Saturday when they — and others who signed contracts during 2018 NBA free agency — become eligible to be traded.