NBA Rumors: Lakers, Rockets & Raptors Interested In Markieff Morris, Who Was Cleared To Play

One of the few moves the Los Angeles Lakers ended up making on the day of the trade deadline coincided with freeing up roster spot. Originally, guys like Wesley Matthews and Wayne Ellington seemed like perfect candidates to fill that spot, but both quickly signed with new teams where they felt they would get better roles.

Now, the Lakers seem to have just two major options for the 15th spot: Carmelo Anthony and Markieff Morris. There have been rumors that Anthony would end up on the Lakers all season long, but as of now, it seems that the team may have more interest in Morris, but only if he’s healthy.

The health barrier seemed to be crossed recently when Morris was cleared to play by doctors in Los Angeles, but there are a couple other teams that may be interested in signing the veteran big man, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

Free-agent forward Markieff Morris has been cleared to play after recovering from a neck injury and has garnered interest from the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told Yahoo Sports.

If he truly is healthy, Morris would be an excellent basketball fit for this Lakers team. As a backup power forward for Kyle Kuzma and possibly a small-ball center, Morris can stretch the floor and is a solid defender.

However, the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors are both contending teams that could use Morris’ services, and arguably present a better opportunity. If Morris decides he wants to play for a more clear-cut contender, the Lakers may be left hanging.

Whatever happens, the Lakers are definitely doing the right thing by vying for Morris to be on the team. To make a playoff push, this team will need as many weapons as possible, and Morris can provide everything this team has been needing.

