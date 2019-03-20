NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Re-Signing Andre Ingram To Second 10-Day Contract; Will Sign Scott Machado Instead

NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Re-Signing Andre Ingram To Second 10-Day Contract; Will...

By Dan Duangdao -
Prior to the start of a five-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract as a means of providing some depth on their roster.

Ingram, who played two games for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season, made headlines when he was called up after playing 10 seasons in the G League.

As the Lakers are dealing with major injuries, the 33-year-old was called up once again from the South Bay Lakers in hopes of providing his 45.1 percent career three-point shooting.

However, Ingram played in limited minutes over four games for head coach Luke Walton and will not be signed to a second 10-day contract, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Instead, the Lakers will sign Scott Machado, who was recently named the NBA G League Player of the Week, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

While Ingram’s second stint reportedly will be coming to an end, he shared it meant more to him this season.

As for Machado, he continues to impress for the team’s G League affiliate. In 45 games, the 28-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.