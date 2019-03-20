NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Re-Signing Andre Ingram To Second 10-Day Contract; Will Sign Scott Machado Instead

NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Re-Signing Andre Ingram To Second 10-Day Contract; Will...

Prior to the start of a five-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract as a means of providing some depth on their roster.

Ingram, who played two games for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season, made headlines when he was called up after playing 10 seasons in the G League.

As the Lakers are dealing with major injuries, the 33-year-old was called up once again from the South Bay Lakers in hopes of providing his 45.1 percent career three-point shooting.

However, Ingram played in limited minutes over four games for head coach Luke Walton and will not be signed to a second 10-day contract, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

The Lakers are not renewing Andre Ingram's 10-day contract, source says. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 20, 2019

Instead, the Lakers will sign Scott Machado, who was recently named the NBA G League Player of the Week, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

The Los Angeles Lakers will sign guard Scott Machado to a 10-day contract, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. Machado was recently named G League Player of the Week. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 20, 2019

While Ingram’s second stint reportedly will be coming to an end, he shared it meant more to him this season.

As for Machado, he continues to impress for the team’s G League affiliate. In 45 games, the 28-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.