NBA Rumors: Lakers May Hire Kurt Rambis For Role In Front Office Or As Assistant Coach

After years of futility led to a collection of assets that have shown rapid maturation and reason for optimism, the Los Angeles Lakers are entering the biggest offseason in several years. In addition to free agency, the team reportedly is expected to be a factor on the trade market.

While Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka are focused on improving the roster, there’s also a vacancy to fill on head coach Luke Walton’s staff.

A void was created earlier this month when Jud Buechler was named an assistant coach to David Fizdale, who is entering his first season as head coach of the New York Knicks.

According to Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times, the Lakers may hire Kurt Rambis as an assistant to Walton or perhaps for a spot in the front office:

Some non-free agency news. The Lakers are working to find a role for Kurt Rambis in their organization, likely in some sort of front office position or on the coaching staff. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 28, 2018

Rambis was an assistant coach for the Lakers from 1996-2009. His experience working under former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson led to Rambis being named head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But after just 32 wins over two seasons, Rambis was fired. He returned to the bench, serving as a Lakers assistant for the 2013-14 season. Rambis was then an associate head coach and interim head coach for the New York Knicks from 2014-18.

In addition to his playing career and four championships with the Lakers, Rambis still has ties to the organization through his wife, Linda, who is a special projects manager and close friend of controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

