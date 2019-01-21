NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Maintain Interest’ In Carmelo Anthony If Roster Spot Opens Up

Since the Houston Rockets parted ways with Carmelo Anthony 10 games into the 2018-19 NBA season, he has consistently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite LeBron James’ numerous comments about wanting to play with Anthony, there have been conflicting reports about the team’s actual interest in him via trade or waivers.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 7, the Rockets have finally traded Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls. While the 34-year-old will not play for the Bulls, they may hold off on immediately waiving him in a potential one-for-one trade later on.

If a roster spot becomes available at the trade deadline for the Lakers, they are a potential destination for Anthony, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: The Lakers maintain interest in Anthony, but do not want to waive a guaranteed player to create a roster spot for him, league sources tell ESPN. If a roster spot eventually opens with LA, yes, the Lakers are a possible destination for Anthony. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

At this stage of his career, it is unclear what type of role Anthony is looking for. While the former 10-time All-Star player was willing to accept a sixth man role with the Rockets, the Lakers likely do not have the minutes available for him with James, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma.

Heading into the trade deadline, the Lakers have reportedly made Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, and Moritz Wagner available. If they make a two-for-one trade, James may very well get an opportunity to play with one of his best friends.

