NBA Rumors: Lakers Looking For ‘Ball Handler And/Or Wing Defender’ Via Trade Or Buyout

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten out to an encouraging 3-1 start to the 2019-20 NBA season as Anthony Davis has quickly shown why they were willing to give up so much.

But even with the early-season wins, the holes on this roster are pretty apparent.

The Lakers lack overall depth and could use another wing defender as well as a playmaker to help lessen the burden off LeBron James. Some things will be helped by the eventual returns of Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo, but there is always a chance to improve and the Lakers will surely explore all options.

One player who has been brought up as a target for a while is Andre Iguodala and according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, he remains on the team’s radar:

More than likely, though, the Lakers will be on the hunt to add a reliable player as the postseason approaches. The one name on everyone’s lips is Iguodala. Getting a player like that would be a huge boon to the Lakers, who have a real problem with how to defend the LA Clippers, a possible playoff opponent, and their vicious wing scorers.

The season opener against the Clippers showed the need for another wing defender and while Iguodala is older, he showed he still has plenty in the tank in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Of course, the Lakers will be on the lookout for any player who can help them win a championship, but acquiring one could be an issue. As Windhorst noted, the Lakers have an overall lack of trade assets and thus, could be resigned to relying on the buyout market:

The Lakers also have a real problem in a lack of trade assets. They aren’t permitted to trade any first-round pick, and they don’t have a second-round pick available until 2023. They don’t have many tradable pieces, and three tradable players — Rondo, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — have no-trade clauses. Long story short, they have to play the buyout market, and even then, they currently don’t have a roster spot to sign anyone. Their two biggest trade assets, league executives believe, are Kuzma and Danny Green, but both play important roles.

This is an issue that not much has been said about. The Davis trade cost the Lakers a lot of draft capital that would be ideal in trades they need to make and both Kuzma and Green can’t be touched. Davis has proven to be worth it, but it does make it more difficult to add a necessary piece or two.

Thankfully for the Lakers, the buyout market usually provides some decent players and they will be a prime destination target. Buyout players are usually looking to win a championship and the Lakers are one of the favorites.

Their trade options may be slim, but general manager Rob Pelinka will exhaust every option to make this team as good as it can be.