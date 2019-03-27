NBA Rumors: Lakers Interested In Rick Carlisle As Head Coach With Luke Walton ‘Widely Expected’ To Be Fired

With the 2018-19 NBA season coming to a close for the Los Angeles Lakers, much of the attention has been on head coach Luke Walton’s future with the storied franchise.

Whether it is fair or not, head coaches are usually the scapegoats in these types of situations and it is not any different for the third-year head coach.

Despite LeBron James and the young core missing significant time, there have already been numerous potential candidates if Walton is ultimately fired.

Along with Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers who denied recent reports, the Lakers are also interested in another employed head coach, according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

The Clippers’ Doc Rivers isn’t the only championship (and currently employed) coach said to interest the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m told that the Lakers, who are widely expected to dismiss the beleaguered Luke Walton at season’s end, are also big fans of Dallas’ Rick Carlisle.

While Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is widely regarded as one of the best, Stein also notes the two sides recently restructured his deal through the 2022-23 season.

As it currently stands, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, and Tyronn Lue have been linked to the Lakers during the season. Kidd, who was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017-18 season, praised Walton for doing an ‘incredible job but also hinted at his interest.

After missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, all eyes are on president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka.