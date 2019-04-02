NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Inquired’ About Jimmy Butler Before Timberwolves Traded Him To 76ers

Prior to the 2018-19 NBA season, Jimmy Butler dominated the headlines when he requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves following just one season.

As the Timberwolves were patient, Butler played 10 more games before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package that featured Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

About a month after the Timberwolves-76ers trade, it was later revealed Brandon Ingram’s name was reportedly brought up in potential Butler trade discussions.

It appears there may have been some truth to that as the Lakers were one of several teams interested in Butler, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

L.A., sources said, was one of several teams to inquire about Butler before the swingman was traded to Philadelphia, for instance.

In any trade for an All-Star player, the reality is Ingram’s name will likely have to be included. While Ingram was not playing well at the time, he turned it around after LeBron James’ injury but unfortunately had season-ending thoracic outlet decompression surgery.

As it initially appeared Butler was going to re-sign with the 76ers, there have been conflicting reports about his future. Depending on what happens to begin free agency, the Lakers could pursue the 29-year-old again with their $38 million in cap space available.

Although Butler has not been one of the first names mentioned for the Lakers, it is no secret they are trying to land a second All-Star player alongside LeBron James.