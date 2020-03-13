NBA Rumors: Lakers Informed About New Coronavirus Rules, Owners Want To Finish 2019-20 Season

Since Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, the 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended in hopes of finding a solution.

As commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to fans, he confirmed the NBA will be suspended for at least 30 days as they navigate this pandemic.

While Los Angeles Lakers players are still welcomed to come into the UCLA Health Training Center for treatment, they received an update from the NBA.

In a conference call with the front office, players were informed about the league’s current new rules, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Lakers players had conference call with GM Rob Pelinka, Coach Frank Vogel to update on NBA rules during shutdown for coronavirus: no group workouts, only 1-on-1 workout with assistant coach or strength coach. Players can put time in they want to workout. Another call Monday. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 12, 2020

In addition, there was a sense from the players that owners want to finish out the regular season and playoffs — even if it means going into August now:

Sources: Lakers players came away from conference call with GM Rob Pelonka, Coach Frank Vogel that NBA owners want to finish regular and postseason, even if goes to late June, July or August. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 12, 2020

