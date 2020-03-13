NBA Rumors: Lakers Informed About New Coronavirus Rules, Owners Want To Finish 2019-20 Season
Lakers Training Camp (day 2): Videos, Quotes & Notes
Darrell Ann-LakersNation.com
Author

Since Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, the 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended in hopes of finding a solution.

As commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to fans, he confirmed the NBA will be suspended for at least 30 days as they navigate this pandemic.

While Los Angeles Lakers players are still welcomed to come into the UCLA Health Training Center for treatment, they received an update from the NBA.

In a conference call with the front office, players were informed about the league’s current new rules, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

In addition, there was a sense from the players that owners want to finish out the regular season and playoffs — even if it means going into August now:

More details as it becomes available.