NBA Rumors: Lakers Have Not Offered Multiple First-Round Draft Picks Or Salary Cap Relief In Anthony Davis Trade

With the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Lakers remain committed to their attempt to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although the Lakers are reportedly Davis’ preferred destination, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have been in similar situations with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard since they took over the front office.

While All-Star players want to play for the Lakers, their former teams will not simply cooperate because of a trade request. As George ultimately re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Leonard is contemplating his future with the Toronto Raptors, there is an urgency to trade for Davis now.

As the team’s first offer reportedly included Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round draft pick, the Pelicans are looking for more, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers have included only two of their better young players in a rotating group of offers, none of which included multiple first-round picks or offering salary cap relief for the Pelicans — typical staples of offers for superstar players, sources said. The Pelicans haven’t considered the offers worthy of a response or countering, league sources said.

With the Boston Celtics having the most assets come July 1, this is a surprising first offer by the Lakers. In order to have a legitimate chance at Davis, the Lakers will likely have to offer their entire young core and future draft picks.

Although it may be a steep price, the Lakers trading for the 25-year-old fulfills their vision of sustainable success.

