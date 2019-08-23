Nba Rumors: Lakers Could Be ‘ready To Make Some Decisions’ After Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah, Marreese Speights Workouts

A week since DeMarcus Cousins‘ torn ACL in his left knee, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have made progress regarding a potential replacement.

While the 2019 free agency market is limited at this point, the Lakers reportedly worked out and met with Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah, and Marreese Speights so far.

After working out three players over the last two days now, there may be a resolution to the Cousins injury soon.

The Lakers front office and coaching staff reportedly are meeting soon to discuss if they want to sign one of these three players, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“Mo Speights was in today and I think they’re talking to him as we speak. The plan is for them to meet as a coaching staff and front office later this afternoon and decide what to do from here. Whether they want to proceed with one of these three guys, whether they want to continue the process of having others in. They’ve had a process to how they’re going to replace Boogie Cousins, and they’re getting to a place now where they’re ready to make some decisions.”

With 2019 NBA training camp beginning in late September, there is no major rush for the Lakers to fill their 15th and final roster spot. Prior to Cousins’ injury, the Lakers reportedly were hoping for the Memphis Grizzlies to eventually buy out Andre Iguodala if unable to trade him.

Along with the three players that have already worked out and met with the Lakers, Kenneth Faried, Nene, Amir Johnson, Zaza Pachulia, and Marcin Gortat are available.

While Howard is easily the most talented one available, there have been heated debates about if the Lakers should give him a second chance at this stage of his career.

For Howard, he has been saying the right things so far, but it is unclear if the 33-year-old is truly willing to accept a lesser role alongside a crowded frontcourt of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, and JaVale McGee.