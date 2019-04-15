NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bulls Had Initial Conversations About Lonzo Ball Before Trade Deadline

It is no secret the Los Angeles Lakers shopped their entire young core in trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis before the trade deadline.

In hopes of avoiding being traded to the Pelicans, it came out around that time that Lonzo Ball’s preference was to be traded elsewhere if he wasn’t staying in Los Angeles.

One of his desired destinations was reportedly the Chicago Bulls, and it appears that got a conversation started.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, the two teams spoke about the potential of Ball being traded to the Bulls:

According to one NBA executive, the Bulls and Lakers had initial conversations about point guard Lonzo Ball shortly after Ball’s camp made it public that Chicago would be one of his desired destinations if the Lakers were to move him.

It is unclear what, if any, return they discussed that would be going to the Lakers in exchange for Ball. Some of theiir coveted assets include Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and a lottery pick that could be in the top-four in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft.

If the Lakers are able to land one of the top free agent point guards on the market this summer like Kyrie Irving or Kemba Walker, then it will be interesting to see if they revisit talks with the Bulls regarding Ball.

This past season was a difficult one for Ball after going down with a season-ending ankle injury in January. He then dealt with some family issues that caused him to fire long-time family friend Alan Foster and part ways with his agent Harrison Gaines to sign with CAA.

Regardless of what team Ball ends up with, this summer will be perhaps the most important one of his life as he prepares for his third season.