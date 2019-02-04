NBA Rumors: In Addition To Lakers & Knicks, Anthony Davis Open To Re-Signing With ‘Handful Of Teams,’ Which Includes Bucks & Clippers

Although the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are motivated to complete an Anthony Davis trade before Thursday’s deadline, there’s yet to be much indication the New Orleans Pelicans are moved to do so at this time.

With Davis remaining under contract for at least one more season, the Pelicans have the option to carry trade talks into the offseason, when the Boston Celtics can become involved without needing to surrender Kyrie Irving in deal.

Hurdles do exist for that possibility, however, as Irving’s future with the Celtics is considered a bit shaky, and Davis is not believed to be keen on possibly re-signing with the team.

Thus, much of the Davis trade speculation has focused on the Lakers and New York Knicks as teams he’d remain with after reaching free agency. But that list has grown to include other teams, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi:

Beyond the Lakers and Knicks, the Pelicans have been made aware of "a handful" of teams that Anthony Davis would be willing to sign long-term with upon a trade, league sources tell ESPN. Boston isn't included on that list. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis’ list of new teams includes the Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers:

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

As the Davis saga continues to take on new twists, the Lakers reportedly are expecting a counter offer from the Pelicans at some point this week. New Orleans may be seeking multiple draft picks from the Lakers in addition to salary cap relief.

That could prove problematic for the Lakers as they are hoping to remain flexible enough to offer a contract to Irving and/or Klay Thompson come free agency, forming their own super team with Davis and LeBron James already in the fold.

