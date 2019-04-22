NBA Rumors: Kelli Tennant’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Luke Walton Was Never Reported To Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers and current Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton has been accused of sexual assault by former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant.

In the lawsuit, Walton allegedly assaulted Tennant when he was still a Golden State Warriors assistant coach, but no date was given.

At this time, the Kings are aware of the report, but they are currently gathering information and have no further comment.

As for the Lakers, they reportedly did not know about Tennant’s allegations against Walton and it had ‘no bearing’ on his job status, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

A Lakers source says that the allegations against Luke Walton, which were said to have happened before the Lakers hired him, were never reported to the Lakers, and consequently had no bearing on Walton's job status. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) April 23, 2019

Following a 98-148 record in three seasons, the Lakers and Walton mutually agreed to part ways three days after president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation. However, it was later revealed the 39-year-old wanted to return for his fourth season, but was fired instead.

Shortly after Walton was fired, he quickly met with Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac and became the team’s new head coach.