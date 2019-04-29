NBA Rumors: Juwan Howard ‘Impressed’ Lakers During Interview For Head Coaching Job

With the Los Angeles Lakers currently conducting their coaching search to replace former head coach Luke Walton, they have interviewed four potential candidates so far.

As the Lakers have reportedly interviewed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams twice, they have also interviewed Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

Out of the group, Howard does not have any head coaching experience but has a relationship with LeBron James as Miami Heat teammates during the 2011-13 NBA seasons.

Following Howard’s interview, the Lakers were reportedly impressed with him, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Miami assistant coach Juwan Howard also impressed the Lakers during his interview Tuesday at the practice facility in El Segundo, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

Since Lue and Williams have reportedly been considered the frontrunners from the beginning, it will be interesting to see if Howard changes the team’s opinion. As for Kidd, he is reportedly not expected to have a ‘serious shot’ for the head coaching job.

With currently no timetable for a decision, it appears the Lakers are taking their time. While all candidates have ties to James, it is a matter of hiring the most qualified one to lead Los Angeles back to championship contention.