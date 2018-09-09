NBA Rumors: Former Lakers Center Andrew Bynum Attempting Comeback, Scheduling Workouts Before Training Camp For 2018-19 Season

Originally the No. 10 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Andrew Bynum established himself as a key contributor during their 2009 and 2010 championship runs.

After a career 2011-12 NBA season where Bynum averaged 18.7 points and 11.4 rebounds en route to his first All-Star appearance, he was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason as part of the Dwight Howard trade.

Unfortunately, Bynum dealt with knee injuries that limited him to 26 games in a span of three seasons with the 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

After not playing since the 2013-14 season, the now 30-year-old is attempting a comeback and is scheduling workouts before the start of training camp, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Former Lakers two-time champion and All-Star Andrew Bynum has hired representation in attempts of NBA comeback at age of 30 and scheduling team workouts before training camps. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2018

At 30 years old and being out of the spotlight for four seasons, Bynum attempting to return at this stage of his career is surprising. As more teams are embracing small-ball lineups, it will be interesting to see if any teams have interest in him.

As for the Lakers, there have been no reports of them being interested, but they do have a roster spot available after buying out Luol Deng through the stretch provision. With only JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac, and Moritz Wagner at center, LeBron James is expected to play center in certain situations.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.