NBA Rumors: Dion Waiters Had ‘Impressive’ Workout, But Lakers ‘In No Rush’ To Fill Roster Spot

After the Los Angeles Lakers waived Troy Daniels by the March 1 deadline, they have a roster spot available now heading into the 2020 NBA playoffs.

While the Lakers did not immediately sign a player, they have been linked to numerous backcourt players such as Dion Waiters and JR Smith so far.

With Waiters and Smith working out for the Lakers, there are new details with the former, who was recently bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Waiters reportedly had an ‘impressive’ workout and met with head coach Frank Vogel, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, and the Lakers front office now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers have completed workout with free agent Dion Waiters and he had an impressive showing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Next portion of Waiters' visit to the Lakers: Meeting with Frank Vogel, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

"I'm told Waiters owned up to his mistakes and errors in Miami" NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Lakers visits for Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith on Monday. pic.twitter.com/3YwsLyLMVr — Stadium (@Stadium) March 3, 2020

After working out Waiters and Smith now, the Lakers may work out others but are in no rush to sign, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers worked out JR Smith and Dion Waiters on Monday as they began the process to fill their final roster spot, according to sources familiar with the situation. The team might bring in other players and is in no rush to fill the spot, according to people familiar with their plans.

Although there is not one player who truly addresses the team’s needs, Waiters and Smith are better than Daniels if they have the right mindset.

As Waiters can create a shot for himself and others, Smith is a capable 3-and-D player who has NBA Finals experience playing with LeBron James.

Outside of Waiters and Smith, Tyler Johnson and Lance Stephenson are some of the names also available. However, Johnson is the only other player who has been linked to the Lakers after he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns.