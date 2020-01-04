NBA Rumors: Darren Collison ‘Would Be Unbelievable’ As Lakers ‘Need Another Playmaking Guard’

Although the Los Angeles Lakers managed to get 2020 started off on the right foot with a win over the Phoenix Suns, it has become evident they are still lacking some firepower outside of their All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While there is no question the Lakers are still far from a finished product, the team endured their first rough patch of the 2019-20 NBA season with a four-game losing streak in late December. If there was any silver lining that came of it, it was the skid that provided some insight on a few of their weaknesses.

Among them is a lack of a consistent third option on offense with Rajon Rondo struggling to find his footing and Kyle Kuzma still trying to get a consistent rhythm going. It appears teams around the league are already well-aware of their shortcomings thus far.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, a Eastern Conference executive thinks they will look to target another complementary option to help James get the offense going:

“The Lakers need another playmaking guard. Rondo’s not what he used to be. The ball sticks with him, and he doesn’t defend anymore,” one Eastern Conference executive said, echoing an opinion held by many execs in attendance at December’s G League Showcase. “They need another point guard to help LeBron. If they’re going to make a trade, that’s what they need to target.”

One person close with the team even doubled down on the prospect of the Lakers signing Darren Collison:

“He would be unbelievable,” said one person associated with the team.

The Lakers have reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to land Collision’s services after having second thoughts about his unexpected retirement. The former UCLA product would undoubtedly be a welcome addition for a team that is looking for another playmaker thanks to his skill set as a true point guard.

Collison played an integral role for the Indiana Pacers last season by averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from the three-point line. He also dished out a career-high 6.0 assists before suddenly opting to retire as a free agent.

Unfortunately, it appears the Lakers are not the only team that Collison is interested in after the report also had the Los Angeles Clippers listed as one of his potential landing spots. As a result, this could add yet another dynamic to this newfound rivalry.