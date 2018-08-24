NBA Rumors: Board Of Governors Expected To Approve Changes To Shot Clock, Clear-Path Foul Rules, And ‘Hostile Act’ Determination For 2018-19 Season

The NBA is constantly evolving, looking to change or add things that will benefit both the players as well as the fan experience of watching the game. Under Commissioner Adam Silver, it seems as if no rule is completely sacred and all possibilities will be considered.

Fans have seen this with things such as the schedule, which has been changed to significantly reduce the number of back-to-backs and completely eliminate other tough stretches. Now with the 2018-19 season around the corner, some more rule changes are expected to be made.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA is expected to pass rule changes regarding the shot clock on offensive rebounds and clear-path foul rule, as well as a slight change for instant replay:

The NBA’s board of governors are expected to pass rule changes for the 2018-19 season that include resetting the shot clock after an offensive rebound to 14 seconds from 24, simplifying the clear-path foul rule and expanding the definition of the “hostile act” to more easily trigger instant replay, league sources told ESPN.

Resetting the shot clock to just 14 instead of 24 following an offensive rebound is something that was instituted in FIBA in 2014 and has also been experimented with in the G League and WNBA. It is believed the rule would speed up the game a little more.

The clear-path foul rule changes would add a couple of situations in which the rule is eligible and eliminate the need to make a judgment call on whether a defender was in between a player and the basket. Referees would also be able to go to instant replay, not just for player interactions with other players, but also with fans and officials.

The vote will take place during the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting on Sept. 20 and 21, and will need a two-thirds majority in order to pass.

