NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Sr. May Prefer Knicks Over Lakers

With seemingly every sports news story being about Anthony Davis’ trade request, we’re learning new information almost hourly with what his thinking and desires may be. Initial indications were Davis preferred the Los Angeles Lakers and would treat a trade to another team as a one-year stop.

Although L.A. has worked to complete a trade with the Pelicans, frustration over exorbitant demands and lack of clarity from general manager Dell Demps led to them withdrawing from talks. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakers had not received a counteroffer.

If Davis is traded before Thursday’s deadline, odds are it would be to the Lakers. Should the Pelicans carry the saga into the offseason, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks figure to enter the fray.

And it’s the Knicks who may be the preferred destination of Anthony Davis Sr., according to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

“The dad is going to have a say,” the source said, referring to Anthony Davis Sr., who apparently is weighing the vast business potential of his son as the King of New York as opposed to the Prince of Bel-Air.

Of the Celtics, Lakers and Knicks, New York is the most mysterious of the three options. Reason being, a Knicks trade offer hinges on two huge variables.

First, what pick will they have in the 2019 NBA draft. As of now now, they own the worst record in the NBA, but their pick could land anywhere from first to seventh in the lottery. Where it falls could be a huge decider for the Pelicans.

The second variable is what type of overall package the Knicks could assemble. They reportedly floated Kristaps Porzingis as a centerpiece to the Pelicans, who weren’t interested. Porzingis was then promptly traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

While Davis Sr. may not have final say on his son’s future, it’s worth nothing he and Davis are seemingly aligned on wanting to avoid the Celtics.

