NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala To Pick Between Lakers, Clippers If Bought Out By Grizzlies

When Andre Iguodala was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies, the assumption was the rebuilding team would eventually buy him out.

Around the league, it became common knowledge the only contenders he’d seriously consider are the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies then surprised many by saying they have no plans to buy him out — instead seeking a trade. It’s been months of the Grizzlies saying these things and they have still yet to find a trade partner.

Because of this, the Grizzlies will eventually have to cave on a buyout. And at that point, Iguodala will look to get himself to either the Lakers or the Clippers with a chance to compete for a championship again, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on The Lowe Post:

“It’s the two L.A. teams. It’s the Lakers and it’s the Clippers. And if there is a buyout at some point… if Memphis can’t trade him, that’s where that will come down to… those two teams.”

Until the time comes where either a trade or a buyout can be agreed to, Iguodala plans on sitting out. Wojnarowski shares Iguodala has no problems doing this as he gets a feel for the NBA landscape:

“Iguodala is OK with sitting right now … Iguodala’s fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later. You’re signing Andre Iguodala or trading for him for the postseason.”

The Lakers and Clippers being the clear cut favorites to land Iguodala will add another hint of intrigue throughout the 2019-20 NBA season. While the two teams are already championships contenders, Iguodala could be enough to turn one of them into obvious favorites.

In terms of team fit, Iguodala’s skill set would be far more useful on the Lakers. The Clippers are loaded with lengthy wings who can dominate on the perimeter defensively and shoot the three. Where they need help is with primary playmaking and rim protection, neither of which are Iguodala’s strong suits.

Iguodala fills a direct need for the Lakers, shoring up the rotation on the perimeter while adding even more shooting. And a lineup of LeBron James, Danny Green, Iguodala, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis sounds unbelievably terrifying in all facets.

It will be a strong race between the two to try and land the ultimate role player and whoever does will have a much more balanced run to the 2020 NBA Finals.