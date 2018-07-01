NBA Rumors: 76ers Confident Ability To Trade For Kawhi Leonard Will Convince LeBron James To Sign In Free Agency

With free agency officially underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained extremely quiet despite being in position to sign a pair of max-contracts and boasting a young core.

As Paul George agreed to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka appear to have zeroed in on LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins.

With the Lakers expected to meet with Cousins at some point, there is still no update on James as his representatives are meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Since the 76ers have an easy path to creating the necessary cap space to sign the four-time MVP, they are considered a legitimate threat to the Lakers and incumbent Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Marc Stein of New York Times, the 76ers believe they can complete a trade for Kawhi Leonard, which would influence James into signing:

Among the Sixers' planned top selling points to LeBron James' agent Rich Paul today: Philly believes it still has a real chance to win the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Although Leonard has reportedly maintained he wants to play for his hometown team via trade or 2019 free agency, Philadelphia may be willing to take a chance after what transpired with George and Oklahoma City.

div style=”display:block;float:right; margin: 20px 20px 20px 20px;”>

