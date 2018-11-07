NBA Rumors: 2019 All-Star Game Draft To Be Televised

As the league looked to further the sport and remain a pioneer of sorts, the 2018 NBA All-Star Game saw notable changes both on and off the court. The most notable of which was in setting the East and West All-Star rosters.

Rather than players be tied to a roster based on the conference their team plays in, reform allowed for two captains (two players with most fan votes) to select who they wanted to team up with. The playground-style selection was embraced by players and fans alike.

But if there was a bit of a letdown, it came with the All-Star Game draft not being televised. LeBron James and Stephen Curry revealed their rosters on national television but would not specify the order in which players were selected.

However, that will be the case for the 2019 All-Star Game, as the NBA and Players Association reportedly agreed to televise the drafting process, per Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The National Basketball Association and the N.B.A. Players Association have agreed to televise the playground-style draft in which two captains will select their squads for the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., according to two people familiar with the plans. A firm date for the televised draft has not yet been established, but Jan. 30 and 31 have emerged as two potential targets for a TNT broadcast, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

Although the 2018 game was plated at Staples Center, neither the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers had an All-Star representative. That struck Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant as being particularly odd.

That should change this season as James figures to make his 15th All-Star Game. However, since James was a captain in the last exhibition contest, he is not eligible to hold the same role in 2019.