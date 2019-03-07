Lakers Instructed By NBA To Not Pause Game To Recognize LeBron James Surpassing Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List

As expected, LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan and moved into fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list Wednesday night. He went into the matchup needing just 13 points to make more history in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Given that James was all but assured to ascend past Jordan, the team contacted the NBA to discuss protocol for some form of recognition. They were instructed by the league that nothing was to be done to interrupt the flow of the game.

“From what I was told, we wanted to do something, the NBA said, ‘You’re not stopping a game for it,'” Lakers head coach Luke Walton explained after his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. “That’s just what I was told. I’m not involved in the ceremony part of awards in the middle of games.”

James overtook Jordan with a driving layup in the second quarter. He drew a foul and before stepping to the line to complete the three-point play, was approached and congratulated by multiple teammates.

Minutes later, the Lakers did their part as an organization to congratulate James with a video montage of his highlights, including James passing Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain in scoring earlier this season.

The in-game ceremony differed from December 2014, when play came to a halt so Bryant could be congratulated for moving past Jordan on the all-time scoring list.

Despite the NBA causing for some delay in James getting recognized, the moment was a heartfelt one for him, as later opened up about the importance and influence Jordan had on his childhood.

