NBA Players Who Changed Nos. 8/24 Jerseys To Honor Kobe Bryant

The world continues to come together for the nine victims lost in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles that included Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and players have started to release their first statements, Vannesa Bryant thanked fans for the support during this time.

While all teams committed 24 and/or eight second shot clock violations in their first games since the news, numerous players are taking it a step further.

With Spencer Dinwiddie becoming the first NBA player to change his jersey number to honor Bryant, here is a list of players who have done the same:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets (No. 8 to No. 26)

Sources: Multiple NBA players have begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number(s) as a tribute — with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among them, changing from No. 8 to No. 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic (No. 8 to No. 31)

Sources: Orlando’s Terrence Ross has changed his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 31 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who wore Nos. 8 and 24. League evaluating this case-by-case. https://t.co/go557WBieX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Quinn Cook, Los Angeles Lakers (No. 2 to No. 28)

Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his number from No. 2 to No. 28 to honor Gianna Bryant, combining Gigi's No. 2 and Kobe's No. 8, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Markieff Morris, Detroit Pistons (No. 8 to No. 88)

Pistons’ Markieff Morris will change from No. 8 to No. 88 in honor of Kobe Bryant, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 29, 2020

Moe Harkless, Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8 to No. 11)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Moe Harkless has changed his No. 8 jersey to No. 11 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/taupfTlQSc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Jahlil Okafor, New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8 to No. 9)

More tributes to Kobe Bryant's jersey number(s): Denver's Mason Plumlee from No. 24 to No. 7 — New Orleans' Jahlil Okafor from No. 8 to No. 9, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Mason Plumlee, Denver Nuggets (No. 24 to No. 7)

More tributes to Kobe Bryant's jersey number(s): Denver's Mason Plumlee from No. 24 to No. 7 — New Orleans' Jahlil Okafor from No. 8 to No. 9, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Alec Burks, Golden State Warriors (No. 8 to No. 10)

Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks has worn jersey No. 8, but will switch to No. 20 to honor the tragic death of Kobe Bryant who wore No. 8 and No. 24, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2020

Miye Oni, Utah Jazz (No. 24 to No. 81)