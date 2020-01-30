NBA Players Who Changed Nos. 8/24 Jerseys To Honor Kobe Bryant
The world continues to come together for the nine victims lost in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles that included Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and players have started to release their first statements, Vannesa Bryant thanked fans for the support during this time.

While all teams committed 24 and/or eight second shot clock violations in their first games since the news, numerous players are taking it a step further.

With Spencer Dinwiddie becoming the first NBA player to change his jersey number to honor Bryant, here is a list of players who have done the same:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets (No. 8 to No. 26)

Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic (No. 8 to No. 31)

Quinn Cook, Los Angeles Lakers (No. 2 to No. 28)

Markieff Morris, Detroit Pistons (No. 8 to No. 88)

Moe Harkless, Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8 to No. 11)

Jahlil Okafor, New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8 to No. 9)

Mason Plumlee, Denver Nuggets (No. 24 to No. 7)

Alec Burks, Golden State Warriors (No. 8 to No. 10)

Miye Oni, Utah Jazz (No. 24 to No. 81)