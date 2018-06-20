2018 NBA Offseason Key Dates And Deadlines For Free Agency, Contracts And More

The 2017-18 NBA season is a thing of the past. The Golden State Warriors were crowned champions for a third time in the past four years, and now 29 other teams will work to make the necessary improvements to dethrone them.

With the offseason set to kick off in full swing, we here at LakersNation.com want to make sure that you are aware of every important date this offseason has to offer. It should be a key one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they have their sights on making a splash in free agency.

The Lakers may also find themselves active on the trade market, particularly with Kawhi Leonard reportedly looking to move on from the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are the important dates and deadline to look forward to this offseason:

June 21

– 2018 NBA Draft

June 25

– 2018 NBA Awards Show

June 24

– Last day for potential restricted free agents to exercise player options

June 29

– Last day for decisions on player, team and early termination options, unless individual contracts specify otherwise

June 30

– Last day for teams to make qualifying offers to players eligible for restricted free agency.

July 1

– Official start of the 2018/19 NBA league year

– July moratorium begins

– Free agents can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams

– Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet

– Teams can begin signing players to rookie scale contracts, minimum salary contracts, and two-way contracts

July 2-5

– 2018 Utah Summer League

– 2018 Sacramento Summer League

July 6

– July moratorium ends (9:00 a.m. PT)

– Teams can begin officially signing players, extending players, and completing trades

– The two-day period for matching an restricted free agent offer sheet signed during the moratorium begins

July 6-17

– 2018 Las Vegas Summer League

July 13

– Last day for teams to unilaterally withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents

July 15

– Last day for teams to issue required tenders to unsigned first-round picks; those players become free agents on July 16 if not tendered

August 31

– Last day for teams to waive players and apply the stretch provision to their 2018-19 salaries

September 5

– Last day for teams to issue required tenders to unsigned second-round picks; those players become free agents on September 6 if not tendered

