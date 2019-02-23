NBA News: Lakers Kyle Kuzma Endorses Mavs’ Luka Doncic For Rookie Of The Year

When the Dallas Mavericks traded up two spots to draft Luka Doncic, many were unsure of their decision. But now, it seems crazy that he was not a top-two pick, and Doncic has taken the league by storm and caught the attention of many players, including Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

“Probably Luka,” Kuzma answered when asked for his Rookie of the Year pick. “He just got all the hype to really win it. He’s had a phenomenal year. He plays like a veteran.”

Doncic’s play has been one of the league’s top storylines this season. Through 55 games, Doncic is averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Beyond just those incredible statistics, Doncic is already the youngest player in NBA history to have three triple-doubles in a season, getting all three before his 20th birthday.

At just 19 years old, it’s clear Doncic is going to have a great future in this league, as he can only get better from here. Though, the Lakers have actually managed to do quite well against Doncic, as some of his worst performances of the season have come against L.A.

Kuzma and several other NBA players have recognized just how great Doncic is, and as the Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline, that young, dynamic duo could be a major part of the NBA for many years to come.

