NBA News: Lakers-Clippers Game On Jan. 28 Postponed After Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Los Angeles Lakers game scheduled for Jan. 28 against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center has officially been postponed, the NBA announced.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan. 26).”

“The game will be rescheduled at a later date.”

The Lakers reportedly requested the game to be postponed after discussions with both the NBA and Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Discussions among the NBA, Lakers and Clippers played out over the past several hours — ultimately with no objection from the Clippers to honor Lakers request of postponing Tuesday's game in aftermath of Kobe Bryant's passing, per sources. https://t.co/XhJZlPuLBE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2020

The Lakers released their statement shortly after. “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”

On Jan. 26, Bryant and his second-oldest daughter died in a helicopter crash along with seven passengers on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy.

While the Lakers have not officially released a statement at this time, Anthony Davis and opposing teams/players have honored Bryant since the tragedy.

From 24 and eight second shot clock violations to begin games to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stating no player will wear No. 24, the NBA — and world in general — are mourning the loss of Bryant and his daughter.