NBA News: G League Announces ‘Select Contracts’ For Elite Prospects As College Alternative

There has been a lot of discussion recently about the controversial ‘one-and-done’ rule that requires all high school prospects to attend college for at least one season before being eligible the NBA Draft.

Recently, the NBA, NCAA, and USA Basketball came together to take steps in the elimination of the rule, but it still isn’t expected for at least two more years. In the meantime, the NBA G League is now offering a major alternative to college.

The G League announced the implementation of Select Contracts that will start in the 2019-20 season. These contracts will only be available for what the league termed ‘elite prospects’ who are eligible to play in the G-League, but can not yet enter the NBA Draft.

“Select Contracts are an answer to the basketball community’s call for additional development options for elite players before they are eligible for the NBA,” NBA G League President Malcolm Turner said.

“The supporting infrastructure surrounding these newly-created Select Contracts is designed to provide a rich offering of basketball and life skills developmental tools for top young players to grow along their professional paths from high school to the pros.”

These contracts will be worth $125,000 for the five-month G League season and prior to its implementation, the league will hire a working group that will be tasked with deciding which prospects will be eligible for these contracts. They will not be allowed for any prospect who wants to join, but rather only who the league identifies.

Without a doubt this is a huge step for the G League which has been working to expand its popularity and reach. Potentially having some of the top players in the country will certainly bring more eyes, and it gives players another option coming out of high school. Some have chosen to go overseas to play, but now they can get that same experience, and pay, without leaving the country.

Players must turn 18 before Sept. 15 of the year in which they wish to play in the G League and no player who has gone through an NBA Draft is eligible.