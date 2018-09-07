NBA, NCAA, & USA Basketball Take Step Toward Ending One-And-Done Draft Rule

The controversial one-and-done rule looks to be one that won’t be around for too much longer. The NCAA has already made changes to its rules, including allowing elite high school prospects to be represented by agents.

Those changes reportedly caught the NBA and USA Basketball off-guard, as they were not consulted on these changes that also affect their organizations. This time however, all three parties along with the NBA Players Association were in lock-step.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the NBA will now be able to work with the nation’s top high school prospects by helping with USA Basketball training camps:

The expanded program will provide doctors, athletic trainers and experts in health and performance year-round to the players and be led by longtime Boston Celtics athletic trainer Ed Lacerte. Once fully operational, not only will it improve training and care but will give NBA officials and teams the chance to work with and evaluate players for several years before they enter draft eligibility.

Under this new agreement, the USA Basketball training program will be expanded to approximately 80 players, or around 20 per high school class. In addition to the on-court work, the NBA will also be providing life skills training for the prospects as well as sessions for the parents and guardians of the players.

It is well known that the NBA’s one-and-done rule is expected to be abolished soon with commissioner Adam Silver reportedly targeting either the 2021 or 2022 Draft. The league wants to avoid the issues it had previously with high schoolers not being ready for what comes with being in the NBA. By expanding their contact with the elite prospects, the league can better prepare these players for what lies ahead.

Under Silver, the NBA has been consistent in exploring changes that will make the league better overall and the one-and-done rule has been discussed before. This is simply another step in that direction.

