NBA Launches Investigation In Wake Of Anthony Davis Requesting Trade From Pelicans

By Matthew Moreno -
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Having previously resisted breaking up their young core for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in recent years, the Los Angeles Lakers face the possibility yet again as Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although the earliest he would become a free agent is by opting out after next season, Davis has long been rumored to be a Lakers’ target. He signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in July 2015 but isn’t interested in inking a five-year, $240 million supermax deal this summer.

Davis’ request may have created a bit of an uncomfortable setting within the Pelicans organization, but they’ve made it clear the team will move forward on their terms.

Additionally, Davis making a trade request has led to the NBA launching an investigation, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

It’s currently unclear what the nature or focus of the league’s investigation is. As mentioned above, Davis could face a fine, but he is not the first player to request a trade.

In their statement to address Davis’ demand going public, the Pelicans asked the NBA to ‘strictly enforce’ the league’s tampering rules. That would appear to be a veiled shot at the Lakers and perhaps LeBron James and agent Rich Paul.

