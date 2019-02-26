Lakers Vs. Grizzlies NBA L2M Report: Missed 8-Second Violation Acknowledged

Through their daily release of a L2M Report, the NBA confirmed an eight-second violation on the Memphis Grizzlies was missed during the fourth quarter of their win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The L2M Report also identified a missed three-second violation on Bruno Caboclo and traveling by Justin Holiday.

Additionally, the league deemed LeBron James got away with a travel upon securing a defensive rebound. James pushed the ball up the court for a layup but couldn’t covert a three-point play as he missed the free throw.

That led to what had James and Lakers head coach Luke Walton exasperated, as the Grizzlies didn’t appear to have the ball across halfcourt within eight seconds. The fortunate break led to Mike Conley making two free throws to push the Grizzlies’ lead back up to three points.

When asked about the sequence, Walton said officials told him there was not an eight-second violation. James said he was informed the group wasn’t definitively certain but didn’t believe the Grizzlies committed the violation.

James asserted the shot clock was at 15 seconds when the ball was still in the backcourt, and Tuesday’s L2M report has now confirmed that.

