NBA Highlights: 76ers’ Joel Embiid Taunts Jazz Rookie Donovan Mitchell Into Technical Foul, And More



Less than five weeks into the 2017-18 NBA season, one of the major storylines has been the emergence of the Philadelphia 76ers and center Joel Embiid. He recently turned Los Angeles into his own playground, scoring a combined 78 points against the Clippers and Lakers.

Stellar as his play has been on the court, Embiid has been equally entertaining off it. His social media feeds are regularly used to poke and prod opponents, with Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and his father LaVar.

On Monday night, Embiid got under the skin of Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell. After blocking Mitchell’s layup attempt, Embiid stood over the young guard in a taunting manner.

Mitchell rose to his feet and shoved Embiid, who flopped to the ground and drew a technical foul. Well aware of the forthcoming call, Embiid motioned, nearly in unison, with the referee.

While it was a heated moment, the two players finished the night sharing a hug after the 76ers’ 107-86 win.

Other top plays from Monday’s slate of NBA games include Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James going coast-to-coast for a layup and foul, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul George bouncing a pass to Jerami Grant off the court for a slam dunk.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB