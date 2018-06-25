NBA Free Agent Rumors: LeBron James Undecided On Player Option, Does Not Want Elaborate Pitch Meetings

As free agency quickly approaches, LeBron James will need to make a major decision prior to July 1 that will likely dictate his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, who holds a $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 NBA season, has until June 29 to decide if he will become an unrestricted free agent. While there are multiple scenarios, the 33-year-old opting in could signal a sign-and-trade.

Meanwhile, opting out could be the prelude to him leaving the Cavaliers for the second time. Although James is currently undecided on his player option, he has made one thing clear, with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers that are set to pursue him.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, James feels he has an understanding of the entire league after 15 seasons and does not plan on receiving complex pitches from teams:

While James hasn’t decided yet whether to pick up his player option, sources close to the situation tell ESPN that he has no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings from teams. James might meet or speak with a club official or owner at some point, but the elaborate presentations that have become common in NBA free agency over the years are unnecessary after 15 seasons in the league.

Based on the latest report, James’ approach will be similar to his 2014 free agency where he only met with the Miami Heat and Cavaliers.

His agents, Rich Paul and Mark Termini, met with numerous teams on their own in Cleveland before the four-time league MVP ultimately returned home.

For the Lakers, they have created the easiest path for James to play with another All-Star player like Paul George along with a competitive young core.

As a result, Los Angeles is considered the favorite to land the future Hall of Famer despite tough competition from the Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.