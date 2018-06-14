NBA Free Agent Rumors: LeBron James Says Family Will Play ‘Huge Part’ In Decision

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has a huge decision to make this summer as to where he will continue his career. The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs have all been mentioned as potential landing spots as is remaining in Cleveland.

A lot of factors will come into play for James. Obviously, he is looking to win more championships so whichever team brings him closer to that will certainly be seriously considered. However, another extremely important thing to James is his family.

“The one thing that I’ve always done is considered, obviously, my family,” James said. “Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago.”

James has two sons, LeBron Jr. who is 13 years old and Bryce who is 11, as well as a daughter, Zhuri, who is only three. James pointed out the fact that in previous instances when a major free agency decision loomed, his two sons were much younger while his daughter had yet to be born.

This time around, LeBron Jr. is set to begin high school and his kids are much more aware of everything he does. James made it clear that his family’s happiness will be at the forefront of any decision.

“So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I’ll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that,” James said. “So I don’t have an answer for you right now as far as that.”

Some will undoubtedly look at this as a good sign for the Lakers. James has two homes in the L.A. area and there has also been talk that LeBron Jr. has enrolled in a high school in the L.A. area.

In the end, LeBron will consider every single possibility very carefully before making his free agency decision, but any factor that could potentially swing things in the Lakers’ favor is a good one.

