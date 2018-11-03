NBA Free Agent Rumors: Lakers To Sign Tyson Chandler After Buyout With Suns, Clearing Waivers

As the Los Angeles Lakers will assembling their roster via free agency, it quickly became apparent they lacked size. President of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka both downplayed any concern, pointing to the league shifting toward smaller lineups.

Less than 10 games into the season, concerns over the Lakers’ lack of big men have already proven to be justified. JaVale McGee, while productive and leading the NBA with 3.3 blocks per game, is averaging 27.1 minutes.

It’s his highest since playing 27.4 minutes for the Washington Wizards during part of the 2011-12 season. The Lakers tried Kyle Kuzma as a small-ball center but it didn’t lend to positive results, as they’ve since turned to two-way signee Jonathan Williams.

They may sign find help in the form of veteran Tyson Chandler. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Chandler and the Phoenix Suns are working on a buyout and once he clears waivers, will sign with the Lakers:

As @TheSteinLine reports, center Tyson Chandler is getting a buyout with the Suns and will become a free agent upon clearing waivers. Chandler will sign with the Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2018

Chandler is earning $13.6 million this season which essentially guarantees he will pass through waivers with ease. He signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Suns in July 2015.

Chandler averaged 7.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game through his first three seasons with the team. He’s seen minimal time off the bench through seven games this year.