NBA Free Agent Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Interested In Signing David Nwaba After Bulls Rescind Qualifying Offer

Last summer the Los Angeles Lakers made what appeared to be an innocent decision by waiving David Nwaba. It was a salary-clearing move that played a role in the signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year, $18 million contract.

Although Nwaba was placed on waivers, there was a hope — if not expectation — he would be re-signed. However, the Chicago Bulls claimed the backup guard off waivers, and Nwaba went on to enjoy a successful season in the Windy City.

But he now finds himself in a similar situation this summer. The Bulls rescinded their qualifying offer to Nwaba, making him an unrestricted free agent.

It’s a scenario that led to Caldwell-Pope landing in the Lakers’ lap when the Detroit Pistons pulled their qualifying offer back.

According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, the Lakers are among the teams with interest in signing Nwaba:

No surprise: several teams have reached out to @dnwaba0, whose qualifying offer was rescinded by Chicago Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent. Spurs, Lakers among many, per source, with no frontrunner. Bulls still could re-sign him as well. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 13, 2018

Nwaba averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 70 games this past season, making 21 starts. Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg regularly raved about what the 25-year-old brought to the team.

After agreeing to terms with LeBron James, the Lakers quickly moved to fill out their roster by reaching deals with Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo. All of the four signings have been formally announced.

There wouldn’t appear to be much of an opportunity for Nwaba to receive playing time with the Lakers, which could hinder their chances of a reunion.

