NBA Free Agent Rumors: Brook Lopez Agrees To Contract With Bucks

After signing LeBron James to a four-year, $154 million deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently filling out the remainder of the roster for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Along with James and the young core, the Lakers have signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo to one-year deals. While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat surrounded James with shooters, the Lakers are going a different route by focusing on tough playmakers.

As the roster takes shape, the Lakers could use another center like Brook Lopez to balance out the position with McGee, Ivica Zubac, and Moritz Wagner.

However, according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Lopez has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year, biannual exception deal:

It’s a one-year deal for Brook Lopez and #Bucks, using BAE, per source https://t.co/YF7AeTjQs3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 8, 2018

Lopez, who was born in North Hollywood, was traded to the Lakers from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov. In his lone season, the 30-year-old averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.

With the Lakers needing more shooters, Lopez was an ideal option. While it appeared he was willing to take a paycut to remain in his hometown, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka will have to look elsewhere with approximately $5 million remaining in cap space.

