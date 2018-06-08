NBA Free Agent Rumors: 76ers Plan To Pursue Signing Lebron James, Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers had an eventful few weeks since getting eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. First, they, along with the Los Angeles Lakers, were among the teams mentioned as having plans to pursue free agents LeBron James and Paul George.

Then, out of nowhere, 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo was at the center of a report alleging he was in control of ‘burner accounts’ on Twitter that were used to criticize Sam Hinkie and reveal private information about the team’s players.

Colangelo and the Sixers parted ways on Thursday. Now the team is faced with the tough task of remaining focused in a summer that comes after their best season since 2001. It’s believed the Colangelo saga may have a negative impact on their chances of signing James and George.

Nonetheless, the organization intends to carry forward with their plan of attempting to lure one of the stars, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Sixers plan to pursue free agents LeBron James and Paul George with a maximum contract slot.

This should sound familiar, as it has been reported on many occasions these are the same two All-Stars the Lakers are high on signing. Many have pegged the Lakers and the 76ers as the two likeliest teams to get one or both of the James-George combo.

As free agency is just three weeks away, it will be interesting to see how the 76ers can recover from recent events in order to prove the appeal of their franchise. One angle that might work in their favor is James’ reported desire to play off ball next season.

Rookie of the Year favorite Ben Simmons handles point guard duties for the 76ers and gained valuable experience this season.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.