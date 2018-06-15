NBA Free Agent News: Josh Hart Jokes About Luring Paul George To Lakers

It’s one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers and free agent Paul George have mutual interest to team up. And now that the season is over, the Lakers can be in on it without the fear of a tampering fine. This is why one of this week’s biggest basketball stories was Lakers rookie Josh Hart attending the E3 Expo, a Fortnite gamers convention, with none other than George.

Throughout the expo, many reporters bombarded Hart and George with questions about what this means for next season. Obviously, they remained secretive. George has always had a history of saying the correct thing and Hart knew better than to say anything too revealing.

Perhaps the best exchange was between Hart and a reporter at the convention. When the reporter asked Hart what it would be like to team up with George, Hart couldn’t help but make a few jokes, while sprinkling in a legitimate answer:

”Oh, man, it’s going to be amazing… Nah, I’m just playing. No, I don’t think we should talk about that, man. If that did happen that would be a great addition to our very talented core. And if that happened we’d be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. He’s a great player and we’re going to see what happens. … We definitely talked a little bit about it, just kind of throwing little subtle shots. I was letting him know where he should live.”

Clearly, the line with the most intrigue is the one where Hart said they did talk about it, even if it was just for a little bit. It’s still no secret that George wants to be in Los Angeles, as he has been reportedly eyeing it since 2017.

If Hart’s and George’s love for Fortnite can help bring the All-Star to Los Angeles, then maybe drafting Hart with the 30th pick was an even better move than first expected.

