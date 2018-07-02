NBA Free Agency Rumors: Wizards Claim Former Lakers Center Thomas Bryant Off Waivers

Before the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Thomas Bryant, who was the team’s No. 42 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In an effort to create additional cap space, Bryant was waived before his contract became fully guaranteed for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Although the 20-year-old only appeared in 15 games, he spent most of his rookie season with the team’s G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers. In 37 games, he averaged 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds en route to receiving 2017-18 NBA G League All-League First Team honors.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Washington Wizards have claimed Bryant off waivers after recently trading Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers:

Sources: The Washington Wizards have claimed former Lakers forward Thomas Bryant off waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

While it was a difficult decision to waive last year’s second round draft pick, it ultimately came down to him or Ivica Zubac, the team’s No. 32 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Since free agency has started, the Lakers have not struck out like they did in the past five seasons. With LeBron James signing a four-year, $154 million deal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signed as Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee joined them in Los Angeles.

