NBA Free Agency Rumors: Suns Could Target Lakers Restricted Free Agent Julius Randle

With free agency officially underway, the Los Angeles Lakers received unfortunate news when Paul George decided to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite George being linked to his hometown team throughout the 2017-18 NBA season, he did not meet with the Lakers before making his decision.

As the focus shifts to LeBron James and potentially DeMarcus Cousins now, the Lakers also have to monitor Julius Randle’s situation after extending a qualifying offer.

Since Randle is a restricted free agent, Los Angeles will be able to match any offers. However, along with the Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns are among the teams interested in the former No. 7 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

The Suns are interested in Rockets free agent forward Trevor Ariza, per sources. Avery Bradley and Julius Randle also mentioned as targets. The Suns can create around $18 million in salary cap space. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2018

After transforming his body during the offseason, Randle easily had the best season of his young career. Playing all 82 games including 49 starts, the 23-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in just 26.7 minutes.

Depending on how free agency plays out, Randle may have an opportunity to continue his career in Los Angeles.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!