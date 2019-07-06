NBA Free Agency Rumors: Rajon Rondo Signs With Lakers On Two-Year, Minimum Deal

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Rajon Rondo to a one-year deal for the 2018-19 NBA season, his hope was to be the first player to win a championship with both the Boston Celtics and Lakers.

Rondo’s first season with the Lakers did not go according to plan as he was one of the many players on the roster to miss significant time due to injury, resulting in them missing the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Rondo appeared in just 46 total games — starting 29 of them — and averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point line.

After some moves the Lakers have made this summer, they again have aspirations of reaching the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and winning their first championship since the 2010 NBA Finals. As for Rondo, he reportedly will sign with them on a two-year, minimum deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Rajon Rondo is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times then confirmed the signing, and reported that it will be a minimum deal:

Can confirm that Rajon Rondo is signing a two-year deal with the Lakers. It's for the minimum. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 6, 2019

After the Lakers missed out on signing Kawhi Leonard, seeing him sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in addition to them playing for Paul George, it was not surprising to see the Lakers put their cap space to quick use.

Since Leonard announced his decision, the Lakers have reportedly agreed to deals with Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and now Rondo.

It was not surprising to see the Lakers bring Rondo back considering he now has a history playing with James, Cousins and Anthony Davis. What was a bit surprising was that he was able to get a two-year deal from Los Angeles, even if it was for a minimum salary.

Head coach Frank Vogel will have his work cut out for him for the 2019-20 season, but Rondo gives him essentially another coach on the court. It will be interesting to see if Rondo earns the starting point guard job, or if he winds up coming off the bench to lead the second unit.