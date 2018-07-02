NBA Free Agency Rumors: Nerlens Noel Will Sign With Lakers, Wizards Or Thunder

While the Los Angeles Lakers had multiple needs to address heading into free agency, they weren’t expected to move on any until the likes of Paul George and LeBron James made their respective decisions.

George immediately elected to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, not so much as taking a meeting with the Lakers. The stunning decision and means by which it unfolded didn’t linger long, however, as James announced his decision to join the Lakers early Sunday evening.

That seemingly led to a waterfall of activity with the Lakers, as they then agreed to terms with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.

They reportedly are due to meet with Tyreke Evans on Monday, and continue to be tied to other free agents.

One of which is Nerlens Noel, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Free agent center Nerlens Noel has narrowed decision on signing to these teams: The Wizards, Lakers, Thunder — with interest from the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

The Lakers were first connected to Noel last December when it was speculated James was interested in teaming up with the young center. James and Noel share an agent in Rich Paul.

Taken sixth overall in the 2003 Draft, Noel has yet to reach his potential. Injury has limited him to a combined 81 games over the past two seasons.

Noel nonetheless may be an intriguing option as a backup center for the Lakers, particularly with them needing to fill out their roster on team-friendly contracts.

