NBA Free Agency Rumors: Mychal Thompson Does Not See Klay Thompson Signing With Lakers

As 2019 NBA free agency nears, one of the biggest but least talked about All-Star players available is Klay Thompson.

It is believed that Thompson would be a top target for the Los Angeles Lakers and they undoubtedly have an advantage others don’t as his father is current Lakers radio announcer and former player, Mychal Thompson.

However, despite growing up in Southern California and having family history with the Lakers, the overwhelming belief is that Thompson will remain with the Warriors. That doesn’t stop Lakers fans from hoping he comes south and his father deals with a lot of them asking about the subject.

Unfortunately for Lakers fans dreaming of the 29-year-old in the purple and gold, Thompson does not believe his son will join the Lakers, according to Kyle Goon of Orange County Register:

“I can’t go anywhere,” Mychal said. “Ultimately it’s a compliment: Lakers fans want him to play here. But I don’t think that way. I think the Lakers are gonna be fine. I don’t see Klay coming out here as a savior.”

The want for Thompson to join the Lakers makes perfect sense as his game would fit perfectly next to LeBron James. Not only is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history who is excellent moving without the ball, but he is also one of the league’s top defenders capable of locking down the opposing team’s top player.

Thompson, however, is in probably the best situation he could be in with the Warriors. He has a chance to win his fourth championship and as long as Golden State has Stephen Curry, he will likely always be in championship contention.

Thompson’s father has always been extremely supportive of his son and wouldn’t go out of his way to recruit him to join the Lakers even if that is something he hoped for. He will allow his son to make his own decisions and that likely means he won’t be coming to Los Angeles.