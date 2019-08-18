NBA Free Agency Rumors: ‘Mutual Interest’ Between Lakers, Dwight Howard After DeMarcus Cousins Injury

When the Los Angeles Lakers shifted their attention to Plan B in free agency, there was great optimism after signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Following two significant injuries (torn left Achilles and torn left quadriceps) with the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors, Cousins was extremely motivated to return to All-Star form and visibly lost weight after the signing.

Unfortunately, Cousins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a workout and the Lakers are looking at options.

Now, there is ‘mutual interest’ between the Lakers and Dwight Howard, who played for them during the 2012-13 NBA season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Lakers are expected to request permission soon to speak to Dwight Howard and there's mutual interest between the eight-time All-Star and L.A. in wake of DeMarcus Cousins' torn ACL, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2019

In addition to Howard who is expected to be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, Joakim Noah has been linked:

The Lakers have been patient in approach since Cousins' injury, and another accomplished veteran center on the market is Joakim Noah. Howard is expected to be eventually released by Memphis. https://t.co/mvLx2jsS8Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2019

With JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis the only remaining centers on the roster, there are not many options at this stage of free agency. Before Cousins’ injury, Howard expressed interest in a potential return to Los Angeles.

As the entire world knows, the Lakers traded Andrew Bynum for Howard as part of a four-team deal in hopes of him being the next face of the team after Kobe Bryant retired. However, Howard signed with the Houston Rockets.

Since Howard’s decision, both he and the Lakers have struggled mightily. As the Lakers have failed to make the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, the 33-year-old has played for four different teams during this stretch.

Along with Howard and Noah, Kenneth Faried, Nene, Amir Johnson, Zaza Pachulia, Marcin Gortat, and Salah Mejiri could be potential replacement options at center.